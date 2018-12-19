Buy Photo Crime (Photo: The Daily Times)Buy Photo

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Dec. 15

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 12:06 a.m. on the 2000 block of Troy King Road. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of fraud/forgery at 12:14 a.m. on the 2200 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shots heard at 12:21 a.m. on the 5000 block of Sandalwood Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 9:36 a.m. on the 4700 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 9:44 a.m. at the intersection of South Orchard Avenue and East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a larceny at 10:24 a.m. on the 100 block of South Browning Parkway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of breaking/entering at 10:30 a.m. on the 1500 block of North Laguna Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 12:59 p.m. at the intersection of East Main Street and East 30th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 1:32 p.m. on the 300 block of East Spruce Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 2:06 p.m. on the 2500 block of East 16th Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of fraud/forgery at 2:11 p.m. on the 4900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 3:43 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 4:07 p.m. at the intersection of East 20th Street and North Fairview Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 4:57 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 5:29 p.m. on the 600 block of Venada Circle. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 6:21 p.m. at the intersection of Hutton Avenue and East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 7:18 p.m. on the 400 block of North Wall Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of suspicious person/vehicle at 8:49 p.m. on the 600 block of East 30th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a 911 investigation at 9:02 p.m. on the 500 block of Ross Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of suspicious person/vehicle at 10:12 p.m. on the 3900 block of Monroe Place. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an armed subject at 10:39 p.m. on the 2300 block of East 12th Street. No report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of nondomestic fight at 11:09 p.m. on the 500 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 11:50 p.m. on the 100 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

