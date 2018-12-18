Buy Photo Crime (Photo: The Daily Times)Buy Photo

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Larry Nathaniel was arrested on Dec. 14 at 8:06 a.m. at the intersection of South Locke Avenue and West Broadway Avenue for an arrest warrant along with alleged glue, aerosol spray or mouthwash; abuse or possession for abuse.

• Nikita Benallie was arrested on Dec. 14 at 9:31 a.m. on the 900 block of Municipal Drive for an arrest warrant.

• Jose Sotelo Jr. was arrested on Dec. 14 at 1:11 p.m. at the intersection of West Main Street and North Behrend Avenue for an arrest warrant along with alleged paraphernalia for controlled substances.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Dec. 14

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 12:14 a.m. on the 300 block of East 28th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a 911 investigation at 1:35 a.m. on the 600 block of East Murray Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a stabbing at 4:20 a.m. on the 1500 block of Robin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a larceny at 8:37 a.m. on the 1300 block of Griffin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 8:58 a.m. on the 400 block of North Allen Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 10:41 a.m. on the 2600 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a larceny at 11:10 a.m. on the 2600 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a larceny at 12:19 p.m. on the 2300 block of Glade Road. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 1 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 1:13 p.m. on the 2100 block of Bloomfield Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 2:33 p.m. on the 5700 block of College Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 3 p.m. on the 3500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 3:42 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 5:22 p.m. on the 200 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 5:31 p.m. on the 3700 block of San Medina Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 7:32 p.m. on the 300 block of West Animas Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a nondomestic fight at 8:54 p.m. on the 700 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 10:02 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

