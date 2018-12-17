Farmington police blotter for Dec. 13
Calls for service
Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.
Dec. 13
• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 3:29 a.m. on the 1200 block of East Navajo Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of domestic fight at 5:50 a.m. on the 2700 block of La Plata Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 7:57 a.m. on the 1100 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 9:44 a.m. on the 2600 block of Southside River Road. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of abandoned vehicle at 10:08 a.m. on the 2000 block of East 11th Street. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 10:34 a.m. on the 900 block of Farmington Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 11:34 a.m. on the 1100 block of Fairgrounds Road. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a juvenile complaint at 12:02 p.m. on the 2200 block of Sunset Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of indecent exposure at 2:46 p.m. on the 800 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of non-domestic fight at 4:09 p.m. on the 700 block of El Paso Drive. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 4:23 p.m. on the 200 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of trespassing at 6:03 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of battery at 6:38 p.m. on the 1900 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 8:36 p.m. on the 1700 block of North Butler Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of domestic fight at 9:06 p.m. on the 5000 block of Chimayo Court. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 11:02 p.m. on the 700 block of South Miller Avenue. A report was taken.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.