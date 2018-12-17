Crime (Photo: Daily Times stock image)

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Dec. 13

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 3:29 a.m. on the 1200 block of East Navajo Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of domestic fight at 5:50 a.m. on the 2700 block of La Plata Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 7:57 a.m. on the 1100 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 9:44 a.m. on the 2600 block of Southside River Road. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of abandoned vehicle at 10:08 a.m. on the 2000 block of East 11th Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 10:34 a.m. on the 900 block of Farmington Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 11:34 a.m. on the 1100 block of Fairgrounds Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a juvenile complaint at 12:02 p.m. on the 2200 block of Sunset Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of indecent exposure at 2:46 p.m. on the 800 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of non-domestic fight at 4:09 p.m. on the 700 block of El Paso Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 4:23 p.m. on the 200 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of trespassing at 6:03 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of battery at 6:38 p.m. on the 1900 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 8:36 p.m. on the 1700 block of North Butler Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of domestic fight at 9:06 p.m. on the 5000 block of Chimayo Court. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 11:02 p.m. on the 700 block of South Miller Avenue. A report was taken.

