FARMINGTON — A Farmington man is accused of driving while intoxicated and crashing into two vehicles while fleeing a Farmington police officer.

Robbie Yazzie, 43, is accused of seven charges including DWI and aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer, according to court records.

He is accused of driving while intoxicated and fleeing police, according to the probable cause statement.

Stephen Wayne, Yazzie's public defender, could not be reached for comment.

A Farmington Police Department officer was driving northbound on Airport Drive around 7:12 p.m. on Nov. 25 when he observed a silver vehicle traveling southbound make a wide, left turn onto Glade Lane.

The vehicle allegedly went into the opposite lane of traffic before it weaved into the correct lane.

The officer started to follow the silver vehicle, believing its driver was possibly driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The vehicle started to travel eastbound on Glade Lane at a high rate of speed before turning onto Airport Drive and traveling southbound, the document states.

Yazzie allegedly failed to stop at the stoplight at the intersection of Airport Drive and West Main Street and drove westbound on Main Street, according to court documents.

The silver vehicle collided with two vehicles traveling westbound near the intersection of West Main Street and Deer Trail.

Yazzie allegedly tried to drive the vehicle, but the hood was pushed up over the windshield. He refused to exit the vehicle and appeared to be bleeding from his forehead when the officer approached the vehicle, the document stated.

The officer tried to pull Yazzie out of the vehicle after he observed smoke coming from the engine.

Yazzie eventually exited the vehicle and was arrested for aggravated fleeing a police officer.

The officer observed Yazzie had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech and the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath, according to court documents.

The suspect allegedly refused to answer the officer's questions at the scene.

The San Juan County District Attorney's Office filed a motion to hold Yazzie without bond pending trial, according to court documents.

Yazzie failed to appear for the Dec. 10 hearing regarding the motion in Aztec District Court. A new hearing has not been scheduled, according to court records. He is being held without bond in the San Juan County Adult Detention Center.

His preliminary hearing in Farmington Magistrate Court is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

Joshua Kellogg covers crime, courts and social issues for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

