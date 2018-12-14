The suspect has two pending cases in district court

Ryan Lowe (Photo: Farmington Police Department)

Lowe was arrested around 12:33 a.m. on Tuesday by the Albuquerque Police Department.

The alleged victim was at San Juan Regional Medical Center Monday and was in stable condition.

FARMINGTON — The Farmington man accused of stabbing a woman multiple times Monday morning was arrested earlier this week in Albuquerque.

Ryan Lowe, 24, was charged Monday with a third-degree felony count of aggravated battery and a fourth-degree felony count of tampering with evidence, according to court records.

Lowe was arrested around 12:33 a.m. on Tuesday by the Albuquerque Police Department and booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center around 7:42 a.m., according to the Metropolitan Detention Center website.

The suspect has not been transferred to the San Juan County Adult Detention Center, according to Farmington Police Department Spokesperson Georgette Allen.

Lowe was last seen early Monday morning after he allegedly stabbed the female victim nine times at a residence in the Coronado Apartments in the 2600 block of North Dustin Avenue, according to court documents.

Officers for the Farmington Police Department were dispatched around 3:25 a.m. Monday to the Coronado Apartments on reports of a woman with her throat cut.

One of the officers arriving at the scene observed blood was all over the living room where the victim was located.

A woman later identified as the victim's mother was holding the victim's neck. The stabbing victim was bleeding profusely from several wounds on her body.

The officer grabbed a towel and applied pressure to the victim's neck.

A child at the residence activated the officer's radio. The officer told those responding to the call to expedite their response due to the nature of the victim's injuries.

The mother identified Lowe as the person who stabbed her daughter, adding the two were drinking alcohol earlier in the evening.

The mother heard screaming and fighting coming from the living room around 3:25 a.m. and investigated the noise.

She saw her daughter stagger before falling to the ground, and said she observed Lowe fleeing the apartment, according to court documents.

A relative of the victim told police Lowe developed a "temper" when he is drinking alcohol and he was being aggressive toward the victim earlier in the evening.

No weapon was found at the scene, according to court documents.

The stabbing victim was at San Juan Regional Medical Center Monday and was in stable condition, according to a Farmington Police Department press release.

Lowe has two pending cases in Aztec District Court for allegedly robbing a man of a motor vehicle and a receiving stolen property charge for being in possession of the stolen vehicle, according to court documents.

Joshua Kellogg covers crime, courts and social issues for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

