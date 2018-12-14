Crime (Photo: Daily Times stock image)

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Fredrick Keedah was arrested on Dec. 10 at 7:43 a.m. on the 2700 block of West Main Street for a warrant for failure to appear.

• Hyram Cayaditto was arrested on Dec. 10 at 9:28 a.m. on the 1500 block of Robin Avenue for a warrant for failure to appear.

• Jordynn Armijo was arrested on Dec. 10 at 10:08 a.m. on the 1600 block of East Cedar Street for a warrant for failure to appear.

• Kevin Mobley was arrested on Dec. 10 at 11:03 a.m. on the 800 block of West Maple Street for an arrest warrant along with alleged assault upon a peace officer and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.

• Cody Begay was arrested on Dec. 10 at 8:06 a.m. on the 2300 block of West Apache Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Kyle Desoto was arrested on Dec. 10 at 1:53 a.m. on the 2100 block of Summit Drive for a warrant for failure to appear.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Dec. 10

• Police responded to a report of a stabbing at 3:26 a.m. on the 2600 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 5:12 a.m. on the 1700 block of Lee Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 6:20 a.m. on the 300 block of East 28th Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 9:13 a.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 10:44 a.m. on the 1200 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of an embezzlement at 12:19 p.m. on the 800 block of Saguaro Trail. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 12:37 p.m. at the intersection of East Main Street and Cliffside Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 2:05 p.m. on the 2500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 5:31 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 9:44 p.m. on the 7200 block of Martello Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a missing/runaway person at 11:20 p.m. on the 3200 block of East 30th Street. A report was taken.

