Nearly $14,500 in stolen property was recovered from residence

Clinton Ferrier (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

FARMINGTON — Two men are accused of burglarizing a garage near La Plata with one of the suspects accused of stealing more than $14,000 in property, including a four-wheeler.

Clinton Ferrier, 46, and Jason Bizzell, 47, are accused of non-residential burglary with Ferrier also accused of receiving stolen property, larceny, criminal damage to property and receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, according to court records.

Sarah Field, Bizzell's public defender, declined comment on the case.

John Beckstead, Ferrier's contract public defender, could not be reached for comment.

Members of the San Juan County Sheriff's Office were dispatched on Oct. 19 on reports of a burglary in progress along New Mexico Highway 574 near La Plata, according to the probable cause statement.

The woman who called dispatch stated her daughter arrived at the residence and witnessed a blue SUV backed into the driveway of their residence and two men inside the garage.

Jason Bizzell (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

She blocked the SUV in the driveway with her vehicle, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

A detective was advised by dispatch one male fled the scene while the other male remained with the blue SUV.

Bizzell told the detective Ferrier was the alleged suspect who left the scene.

While speaking to Bizzell, the alleged victim observed a fuel can that was on the passenger floorboard of the SUV which was taken from her shop.

Bizzell denied taking any items from the residence and denied being inside a shop.

The alleged victim stated a four-wheeler, a hot water heater and several other items were stolen from the property a few days prior.

A detective traveled to Bizzell's residence, where a SUV on the property belonging to Ferrier had a yellow air compressor in it determined to be one of the items stolen from the shop.

A sergeant went to Ferrier's residence, where he observed a four-wheeler parked in the front yard which matched the description of the one that had been stolen, according to court documents.

A search warrant was executed at Ferrier's residence, where 15 stolen items were found worth about $14,500.

Stolen items were also allegedly found in the blue SUV Bizzell was driving. Those items were worth more than $500 but less than $2,500, according to court documents.

Aztec Magistrate Court Judge Barry Sharer ordered Bizzell transferred to a state hospital to determine his competency to stand trial during a Nov. 1 preliminary hearing, according to court records.

Ferrier's preliminary hearing on the case was set for Wednesday afternoon in Aztec Magistrate Court.

He has felony convictions for burglary, receiving stolen property, larceny and tampering with evidence, according to court documents.

Ferrier is incarcerated at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center on a no bond hold.

