Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Tyson Curley was arrested on Dec. 9 at 3:43 a.m. on the 3300 block of North Carlton Avenue for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places, paraphernalia for controlled substances and unlawful possession of marijuana.

• William Newlon Jr. was arrested on Dec. 9 at 7:08 a.m. on the 3100 block of Bloomfield Highway for alleged criminal trespass.

• Robert Sandoval was arrested on Dec. 9 at 10:14 a.m. on the 600 block of West Arrington Street due to a warrant for failure to appear along with alleged unlawful possession of marijuana.

• Maxwell Lansing was arrested on Dec. 9 at 10:57 a.m. on the 1600 block of West Murray Drive for an arrest warrant.

• Larry Jacquez was arrested on Dec. 9 at 12:58 p.m. at the intersection of West Apache Street and Francis Avenue due to an arrest warrant along with alleged driving while license suspended or revoked.

• Charley Jonathan was arrested on Dec. 9 at 12:49 a.m. on the 800 block of West Broadway Avenue due to a warrant for failure to appear.

• Shane John was arrested on Dec. 9 at 1:45 a.m. on the 1100 block of South Butler Avenue due to an arrest warrant along with alleged resisting or obstructing an officer.

• Robert Padilla was arrested on Dec. 9 at 1:51 a.m. on the 2300 block of Clayton Avenue for alleged auto burglary.

• James Penrod was arrested on Dec. 9 at 1:38 a.m. on the 1200 block of East Navajo Street for alleged driving under the influence of liquor.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Dec. 9

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 12:41 a.m. at the intersection of South Carlton Avenue and East Murray Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of accident with no injuries at 1:38 a.m. on the 1300 block of West Navajo Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 1:51 a.m. on the 2300 block of Clayton Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of domestic fight at 3:45 a.m. on Parque De Oeste Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 6:28 a.m. on the 600 block of Homestead Road. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 10:36 a.m. on the 3500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of accident with injuries at 12:41 p.m. on the 2400 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 12:59 p.m. on the 700 block of West Arrington Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 2:59 p.m. on the 2700 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of domestic fight at 3:55 p.m. on the 1700 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a larceny at 6:45 p.m. on the 2200 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 9:06 p.m. on the 1800 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

