Farmington police blotter for Dec. 9
Arrests
The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.
• Tyson Curley was arrested on Dec. 9 at 3:43 a.m. on the 3300 block of North Carlton Avenue for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places, paraphernalia for controlled substances and unlawful possession of marijuana.
• William Newlon Jr. was arrested on Dec. 9 at 7:08 a.m. on the 3100 block of Bloomfield Highway for alleged criminal trespass.
• Robert Sandoval was arrested on Dec. 9 at 10:14 a.m. on the 600 block of West Arrington Street due to a warrant for failure to appear along with alleged unlawful possession of marijuana.
• Maxwell Lansing was arrested on Dec. 9 at 10:57 a.m. on the 1600 block of West Murray Drive for an arrest warrant.
• Larry Jacquez was arrested on Dec. 9 at 12:58 p.m. at the intersection of West Apache Street and Francis Avenue due to an arrest warrant along with alleged driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Charley Jonathan was arrested on Dec. 9 at 12:49 a.m. on the 800 block of West Broadway Avenue due to a warrant for failure to appear.
• Shane John was arrested on Dec. 9 at 1:45 a.m. on the 1100 block of South Butler Avenue due to an arrest warrant along with alleged resisting or obstructing an officer.
• Robert Padilla was arrested on Dec. 9 at 1:51 a.m. on the 2300 block of Clayton Avenue for alleged auto burglary.
• James Penrod was arrested on Dec. 9 at 1:38 a.m. on the 1200 block of East Navajo Street for alleged driving under the influence of liquor.
Calls for service
Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.
Dec. 9
• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 12:41 a.m. at the intersection of South Carlton Avenue and East Murray Drive. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of accident with no injuries at 1:38 a.m. on the 1300 block of West Navajo Street. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 1:51 a.m. on the 2300 block of Clayton Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of domestic fight at 3:45 a.m. on Parque De Oeste Drive. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 6:28 a.m. on the 600 block of Homestead Road. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 10:36 a.m. on the 3500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of accident with injuries at 12:41 p.m. on the 2400 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of larceny at 12:59 p.m. on the 700 block of West Arrington Street. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 2:59 p.m. on the 2700 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of domestic fight at 3:55 p.m. on the 1700 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a larceny at 6:45 p.m. on the 2200 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 9:06 p.m. on the 1800 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.section_name: