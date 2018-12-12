Crime (Photo: Daily Times stock image)

FARMINGTON – The Farmington Police Department said investigators are questioning two people in connection with a homicide that occurred tonight.

Farmington officers were sent to Brothers Avenue around 6:19 p.m. to investigate a report of a man lying in the road.

“The reporting party informed dispatch the man was bleeding and didn’t appear to be breathing,” police said in a press release tonight. “Officers arrived on scene and found the man to be deceased.”

The people who were detained for questioning were in the area, but no details were released about them. The release said the death was being "investigated as a homicide."

Updates from the police are expected, but no further details were in the press release.

This story will be updated as new details become available.

