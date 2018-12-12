Crime (Photo: Daily Times stock image)

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Les Lunsford was arrested on Dec. 8 at 12:06 a.m. on the 3500 block of East 30th Street for alleged driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs, abuse of a child, no proof of insurance, traffic-control signal and driving while license suspended.

• Justin Dedios was arrested on Dec. 8 at 2:26 a.m. at the intersection of West Murray Drive and South Lake Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Alexander Begay was arrested on Dec. 8 at 10:29 a.m. on the 2800 block of East Maple Street for alleged battery against a household member.

• Julian Duran was arrested on Dec. 8 at 12:06 p.m. at the intersection of East Main Street and Scott Avenue for alleged aggravated assault.

• Jon Preuss was arrested on Dec. 8 at 12:54 p.m. on the 2100 block of Farmington Avenue for a warrant for failure to appear along with alleged criminal trespass, unlawful possession of marijuana and paraphernalia for controlled substances.

• Keshia Haycock was arrested on Dec. 8 at 12:06 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Maple Street for alleged shoplifting.

• Isiaih Cayaditto was arrested on Dec. 8 at 1:04 p.m. on the 1800 block of North Butler Avenue for alleged concealing identity, resisting, evading or obstructing an officer, aggravated assault, use or possession of drug paraphernalia and aggravated battery.

• Cree Pinto was arrested on Dec. 8 at 2:10 p.m. on the 5800 block of College Boulevard due to an arrest warrant along with alleged unlawful possession of marijuana and paraphernalia for controlled substances.

• Michael Laux was arrested on Dec. 8 at 4:03 p.m. on the 3000 block of East Main Street due to an arrest warrant along with alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places, paraphernalia for controlled substances and unlawful possession of marijuana.

• Alex Harrison was arrested on Dec. 8 at 4:28 p.m. on the 3500 block of East Main Street for alleged resisting, evading or obstructing an officer and battery against a household member.

• Blaire Valenzuela was arrested on Dec. 8 at 9:19 p.m. at the intersection of East Broadway Avenue and South Butler Avenue for alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor/drugs, required position and method of turning at intersections, driving on roadways laned for traffic, financial responsibility and display of registration plate and temp permit.

• Jeffrey Hamerly was arrested on Dec. 8 at 10:18 p.m. on the 2600 block of East 20th Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Clinton Kester was arrested on Dec. 8 at 10:40 p.m. at the intersection of Dekalb Avenue and Cortland Drive due to an arrest warrant along with alleged trafficking of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Nathan Yesslith was arrested on Dec. 8 at 11:36 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue due to an arrest warrant along with alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places and idling, loitering or prowling.

• Wendy Lee was arrested on Dec. 8 at 11:38 p.m. at the intersection of Griffin Avenue and Plum Street due to an arrest warrant.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Dec. 8

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 12:06 a.m. on the 3500 block of East 30th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 9:53 a.m. on the 3200 block of Crescent Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 11:01 a.m. on the 6200 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 12:46 p.m. on the 4300 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a suspicious person/vehicle at 2:55 p.m. on the 3500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 3:16 p.m. on the 4000 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 5:27 p.m. on the 1200 block of Hutton Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 8:47 p.m. on the 600 block of East Murray Drive. A report was taken.

