Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Bronson Tinhorn was arrested on Dec. 7 at 12:37 a.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged criminal trespass.

• Shawna Navarro was arrested on Dec. 7 at 12:37 a.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

• Qianna White was arrested on Dec. 7 at 2:29 a.m. on the 1400 block of East Broadway Avenue for an arrest warrant along with alleged aggravated DUI, driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving while license suspended or revoked, tail lamps required, speeding 16 mph to 20 mph over and resisting or obstructing an officer.

• Diana Etcitty was arrested on Dec. 7 at 2:29 a.m. on the 1400 block of East Broadway Avenue due to an arrest warrant along with alleged resisting or obstructing an officer.

• Lee Edson Jr. was arrested on Dec. 7 at 9:46 a.m. on the 2100 block of West Apache Street for alleged battery.

• Ashley Badger was arrested on Dec. 7 at 3:07 p.m. at the intersection of West Cedar Street and South Auburn Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Dec. 7

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 2:29 a.m. on the 1400 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 9:20 a.m. on the 400 block of North Vine Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 9:46 a.m. on the 2100 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 9:59 a.m. on the 900 block of Municipal Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 12:17 p.m. on the 2200 block of Sunset Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 1:23 p.m. on the 100 block of West Elm Street. No report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 1:54 p.m. on the 5800 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 3:07 p.m. on the 100 block of West Animas Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 3:29 p.m. on the 3200 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 4:11 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an EMS assist at 5:42 p.m. on the 600 block of Fern Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shots heard at 10:38 p.m. on the 1600 block of Farmington Avenue. No report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 11:08 p.m. at the intersection of North Browning Parkway and East Main Street. A report was taken.

