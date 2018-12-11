The suspect had two active warrants when he was arrested

FARMINGTON — An Aztec man is accused of attacking two men with a machete at a Farmington park, and also of threatening a man with a knife and attempting to conceal his identity from police.

Isiaih Cayaditto, 21, is accused of six charges including two third-degree felony counts of aggravated battery and a fourth-degree felony count of aggravated assault, according to court records.

Cayaditto did not have legal representation as of today.

Farmington police were dispatched around 1:03 p.m. Saturday to the 1800 block of North Butler Avenue on reports of two males walking in the area, one of them heavily bleeding, according to the probable cause statement.

The men got in a red van and left the area. The van was later located at the San Juan Regional Medical Center.

The officer found one of the victims, who was transported to the hospital by his fiancée, in the emergency room.

The woman told the officer she got a call to pick up her fiancé at the intersection of East 18th Street and North Butler Avenue and found her fiancé had been attacked by Cayaditto.

She added Cayaditto threatened to come to the hospital to finish the job he started, according to court documents.

The officer advised the hospital of the threat and the building was placed on a lock down.

The alleged victim had a cut across the full width of his right hand and he also had a cut on the side of his head above his left ear.

A second male told police he was hanging out with Cayaditto and the victim with the sliced hand at Brookside Park when he left to purchase alcohol.

He added that when he returned, the two men were going to fight but he did not know why.

The second male told police Cayaditto struck him on his back twice with the machete but it did not penetrate his coat, according to court documents.

A third male at Brookside Park spoke to police, stating Cayaditto approached him and threatened him with a knife.

Cayaditto was located by police walking away from Brookside Park. He allegedly gave two different names and dates of birth to conceal his identity.

A machete was found hidden in one of his sleeves, according to court documents.

Cayaditto had two active warrants when he was arrested, according to court records.

