Ryan Lowe (Photo: Farmington Police Department)

FARMINGTON — Farmington police are seeking a 24-year-old suspect in the early morning stabbing of a 30-year-old woman at the Coronado Apartments.

Police are seeking Ryan Lowe, of Farmington, an acquaintance of the stabbing victim who police said in a press release today occasionally stays at the apartment. Police did not release any more information about the suspect.

He is accused of a third-degree felony count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and a fourth-degree felony count of tampering with evidence, according to court documents.

Police responded to a report of a stabbing at the apartment complex at 3:25 a.m. today and found the woman with nine puncture wounds, according to court documents.

Her puncture wounds included five to her back, two behind her left ear, one to the right hand and a partially severed finger, according to the press release and arrest warrant affidavit.

The woman's mother told police she heard "a lot of screaming and fighting" from the living room around 3:25 a.m. and went to investigate.

She saw her daughter stagger then fall to the floor as Lowe fled the apartment, according to court documents. The weapon was not located at the scene.

The mother stated her daughter was drinking alcohol with Lowe earlier in the evening.

The woman is in stable condition at San Juan Regional Medical Center. Police ask anyone with information to call non-emergency dispatch at 334-6622.

