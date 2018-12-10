Buy Photo Crime (Photo: The Daily Times)Buy Photo

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Avery Jose was arrested on Dec. 6 at 12:43 a.m. on the 1500 block of Robin Avenue for alleged disorderly conduct.

• Nathen Spencer was arrested on Dec. 6 at 8:30 p.m. on the 1500 block of Robin Avenue for alleged battery upon a peace officer, battery against a household member and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.

• Johanna Palmgren was arrested on Dec. 6 at 2:04 p.m. on the 900 block of Municipal Drive due to an arrest warrant.

• Jordi Mercado was arrested on Dec. 6 at 4:13 p.m. on the 900 block of Municipal Drive due to an arrest warrant.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Dec. 6

• Police responded to a report of indecent exposure at 12:23 a.m. on the 4200 block of Sierra Vista Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 7:26 a.m. at the intersection of West Apache Street and North Locke Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a natural gas leak at 9:04 a.m. on the 6700 block of Footjoy Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of battery at 10:14 a.m. on the 800 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a suspicious person/vehicle at 11:28 a.m. on the 5700 block of Jackrabbit Junction. No report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 12:22 p.m. on the 900 block of Municipal Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of abuse/neglect at 12:42 p.m. on the 900 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 2:04 p.m. on the 1100 block of North Monterey Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a juvenile complaint at 2:59 p.m. on the 700 block of McCormick School Road. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 3:18 p.m. on the 3100 block of Tulane Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 4:09 p.m. on the 1600 block of Finch Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 4:54 p.m. at the intersection of Goldenrod Avenue and Wildflower Parkway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 8:04 p.m. on the 500 block of Ross Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 8:19 p.m. at the intersection of Farmington Avenue and East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 9:58 p.m. on the 2700 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

