FARMINGTON — A Colorado man is accused of trafficking methamphetamine and heroin in Farmington as part of an investigation by the regional narcotics task force.

Durango resident Leonardo Atencio, 36, is accused of two second-degree felony counts of trafficking a controlled substance, according to court records.

He is accused of selling meth and heroin in December 2017 to a confidential informant for the Region II Narcotics Task Force, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

Stephen Wayne, Atencio's public defender, could not be reached for comment Monday.

An investigation was launched by the Region II Narcotics Task Force, which is composed of law enforcement officers from the area, around Dec. 27, 2017. The inquest was based on information Atencio allegedly distributed a "large amount" of meth and heroin in San Juan County, according to court documents.

A confidential informant allegedly setup a controlled purchase of heroin and meth with Atencio in the city limits of Farmington.

The agent drove the confidential informant to a location where they allegedly met with Atencio.

The informant entered a pickup truck with a Colorado license plate and allegedly conducted the drug purchase with Atencio.

The amount of meth and heroin purchased along with the amount of money used to purchase the drugs is excluded from court documents to protect the identity of the confidential informant.

The drugs purchased tested a presumptive positive for heroin and meth and were placed into evidence, according to court documents.

On Jan. 2, the informant identified Atencio from a photo line-up presented to them by a Region II agent.

Atencio waived his preliminary hearing Wednesday morning in Farmington Magistrate Court.

His arraignment in Aztec District Court is set for the morning of Jan. 4, according to court records.

Atencio was released from the San Juan County Adult Detention Center per a court order.

Joshua Kellogg covers crime, courts and social issues for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

