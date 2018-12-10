Natalie Martinez faces 6 charges in relation to Dec. 2 incident

Natalie Martinez (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

FARMINGTON — A Bloomfield woman is accused of aggravated DWI and allegedly striking a vehicle, then leaving the scene in Farmington.

Natalie Martinez, 33, faces six charges, including a felony count of battery on a peace officer, and misdemeanor counts of aggravated DWI, reckless driving, failure to give immediate notice of accidents, no proof of insurance and leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to a vehicle, according to court records.

She did not have legal representation Friday.

Officers for the Farmington Police Department were dispatched around 12:42 a.m. on Dec. 2 to the area of Carlton Avenue and Cooper Street on a report of a heavily damaged vehicle traveling eastbound on Main Street toward Browning Parkway, according to the probable cause statement.

A witness reported a woman was driving the vehicle at a high rate of speed, and there was smoke coming from the engine compartment.

The witness later reported the vehicle stopped at the intersection of Morningstar Drive and Browning Parkway, where a woman left the vehicle and started walking south.

When officers arrived, they found a green Honda with the engine running parked on the street. The vehicle had extensive damage to its front.

Police found Martinez on the east side of Browning Parkway. When asked if she needed medical attention, she declined.

Martinez denied driving and owning the Honda during questioning but stated she was intoxicated.

When asked if she recalled being involved in an accident, she told officers she did not remember. She also had difficulty understanding instructions for a field sobriety test.

Martinez was arrested for DWI and transported to the San Juan County Adult Detention Center, where she reportedly became belligerent and spit in an officer's face.

Another officer located a crash scene at Carlton Avenue and Cooper Street but saw no vehicles with damage.

The same officer later responded to the No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1300 W. Navajo St., where the reporting party said their vehicle had been rear-ended by Martinez at the intersection.

Martinez was released on Dec. 3 and received an electronic alcohol monitoring device as part of her condition of release, according to court documents.

A status hearing is set for 8 a.m. Monday in Farmington Magistrate Court.

Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.

