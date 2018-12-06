Crime (Photo: Daily Times stock image)

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Travis Charley was arrested Dec. 4 at 1:17 p.m. on the 1400 block of W. Main St. for alleged criminal trespass.

• Davidson C. Chee was arrested Dec. 4 at 3:47 p.m. on the 1600 block of Ojo Court for alleged criminal trespass.

Calls for Service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department Dec. 5, 2018, and early on Dec. 6. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

• A suspicious person/vehicle was reported at 1:03 a.m. on the 1000 block of W. Broadway.

• A welfare check was conducted at Wildflower Parkway and S. Browning Parkway at 3:12 a.m.

• Police responded to a burglar alarm on the 300 block of S. Miller Ave. at 4:35 a.m. No report was made.

• An accident with no injuries was reported at 6:34 a.m. on Road 350 at Road 3520. A report was taken.

• Criminal damage to property was reported on the 700 block of E. Broadway Blvd.

• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering on the 2500 block of E. 16th St at 7:51 a.m.

• Police responded to a burglar alarm on the 1500 block of Finch Ave.at 8:35 a.m. but no report was taken.

• Larceny was reported at 8:45 a.m. on the 2100 block of E. 12th St. A report was taken.

• A burglary was reported at 9:21 a.m. on the 300 block of E. 28th St. A report was taken.

• A non-domestic fight was reported at 9:55 a.m. on Blake Road at Apache Street. No report was taken.

• A burglar alarm was investigated at 10:27 a.m. on the 5500 block of Hogan Pl. but no report was taken.

• Shoplifting was reported at 11:04 a.m. on the 1400 block of W. Main St.

• Burglary was reported at 11:18 a.m. on the 2000 block of Troy King Road.

• Criminal damage to property was reported at 11:36 a.m. on the 1600 block of Cliffside Drive.

• Police investigated a report of a liquor violation at 1:05 p.m. on the 1400 block of W. Main St. A report was taken.

• Fraud/Forgery was reported at 1:15 p.m. on the 5900 block of McKinsey Ave. A report was taken.

• Fraud/Forgery was reported at 1:46 p.m. on the 800 block of Andrea Dr.

• Shoplifting was reported at 1:53 p.m. on the 500 block of E. Broadway Blvd.

• An accident with no injuries was reported at 2:23 p.m. on the 1400 block of W. Main St.

• An accident with no injuries was reported at 2:27 p.m. on the 1200 block of Chaco Ave.

• Fraud/Forgery was reported at 2:27 p.m. on the 3000 block of E. Main St.

• Criminal damage to property was reported at 2:40 p.m. on the 3100 block of Butler Ave.

• Police took a report of larceny at 3:10 p.m. on the 700 Block of W. Main St.

• An accident with injuries was reported at 3:15 p.m. on the 4700 block of E. Butler Ave.

• A non-domestic fight was reported at 3:19 p.m. on the 300 block of S. Miller Ave.

• Criminal Damage to Property was reported at 3:38 p.m. on the 4600 block of Main St.

• Shoplifting was reported at 4:40 p.m. on the 2600 block of E. Main St.

• Shoplifting was reported at 4:30 p.m. on the 3000 block of E. Main St.

• Criminal damage to property was reported at 4:33 p.m. on the 3800 block of English Rd.

• Shoplifting was reported at 5:05 p.m. on the 700 block of E. Main St.

• Shoplifting was reported at 6:14 p.m. on the 3500 block of E. Main St.

• An accident with no injuries was reported at 6:25 p.m. 6:25 p.m. on the 3000 block of E. Main St.

• An accident with no injuries was reported at 6:33 p.m. at E. 30th St. and Hutton.

• An accident with no injuries was reported at 6:39 p.m. at S. Butler Avenue and E. Broadway.

• Police responded to a report of an armed person on the 300 block of E. 20th St. No report was filed.

• Breaking and entering was reported at 8:23 p.m. on the 400 block of W. Pinion St.

• Shoplifting was reported at 11:33 p.m. on the 500 block of West Broadway.

• Indecent exposure was reported at 12:23 a.m. Dec. 6 on the 4200 block of Sierra Vista.

Calls to police on Dec. 5, 2018, also included two suicide investigations and 16 reports of domestic violence.

