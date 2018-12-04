Buy Photo Crime (Photo: The Daily Times)Buy Photo

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Renardo Thomas was arrested on Nov. 30 at 8:49 a.m. on the 2500 block of West Apache Street for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

• Fidel Gonzales was arrested on Nov. 30 at 1:15 a.m. at the intersection of Griffin Avenue and Poplar Street for an arrest warrant with alleged possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Marlin Norman was arrested on Nov. 30 at 1:29 a.m. at the intersection of East Main Street and North Browning Parkway for a warrant for failure to appear and paraphernalia for controlled substances.

• Lara Hardesty was arrested on Nov. 30 at 9:18 a.m. on the 1600 block of East Cedar Street for an arrest warrant.

• Tyrone Begay was arrested on Nov. 30 at 9:50 a.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street for alleged paraphernalia for controlled substances.

• Teresa Richards was arrested on Nov. 30 at 10:23 a.m. at the intersection of East Main Street and North Butler Avenue for alleged pedestrians on roadways and tesisting or obstructing an officer.

• William Whitehorse was arrested on Nov. 30 at 2:36 p.m. on the 100 block of North Browning Parkway for alleged criminal trespass.

• Eynn Lee was arrested on Nov. 30 at 2:43 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street for an arrest warrant along with possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

• Melissa Martinez was arrested on Nov. 30 at 4 p.m. at the intersection of East Main Street and Farmington Avenue for an arrest warrant along with alleged possession of a controlled substance, possession of firearm or destructive device by a felon, unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon, no insurance and no driver's license.

• Megan Betonie was arrested on Nov. 30 at 4:14 p.m. on the 900 block of Municipal Drive for an arrest warrant.

• Lester Berry was arrested on Nov. 30 at 4:15 p.m. on the 900 block of Municipal Drive for an arrest warrant.

• Tessa Every was arrested on Nov. 30 at 4:09 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street for an arrest warrant.

• Vinston Sylvester was arrested on Nov. 30 at 7:01 p.m. on the 1300 block of Griffin Avenue for alleged battery against a household member.

• Vinston Sylvester was arrested on Nov. 30 at 7:55 p.m. on the 1100 block of Fairgrounds Road for alleged concealing identity, two counts of criminal damage to property and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.

• Michael Fortney was arrested on Nov. 30 at 8:10 p.m. on the 3000 block of East 20th Street for an arrest warrant.

• Brian Ayze was arrested on Nov. 30 at 1:03 p.m. on the 300 block of West Animas Street for alleged criminal trespass.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Nov. 30

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 12:46 a.m. on the 800 block of West Maple Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 1:29 a.m. at the intersection of East Main Street and North Browning Parkway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 5:43 a.m. on the 800 block of West Maple Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 7:49 a.m. at the intersection of South Carlton Avenue and East Murray Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 9:53 a.m. on the 900 block of East Murray Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 10:38 a.m. on the 1100 block of Hines Road. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 12:49 p.m. on the 500 block of West Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 1:34 p.m. on the 4300 block of Hannon Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a larceny at 5:42 p.m. on the 800 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a larceny at 6:38 p.m. on the 700 block of South Hutton Avenue. A report was taken.

