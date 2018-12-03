Crime (Photo: Daily Times stock image)

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Brooks Phillips was arrested on Nov. 29 at 7:56 a.m. on the 1500 block of Robin Avenue for an arrest warrant.

• Haskie Bancroft was arrested on Nov. 29 at 12:05 p.m. on the 200 block of East Apache Street for alleged glue, aerosol spray or mouthwash; abuse or possession for abuse.

• Harold Johnson was arrested on Nov. 29 at 1:15 p.m. on the 500 block of Scott Avenue for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

• Caroline Johnson was arrested on Nov. 29 at 3:20 p.m. on the 100 block of West Broadway Avenue for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Nov. 29

• Police responded to a report of a prowler at 3:14 a.m. on the 4700 block of Gila Street. No report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 7:04 a.m. on the 100 block of East Main Street. No report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of embezzlement at 9:54 a.m. on the 400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of trespassing at 10:01 a.m. on the 100 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 11:24 a.m. at the intersection of North Auburn Avenue and West Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an armed subject at 11:55 a.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 1:59 p.m. on the 900 block of Municipal Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 2:13 p.m. on the 800 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 2:38 p.m. on the 16400 block of U.S. Highway 550. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of fraud/forgery at 3:19 p.m. on the 300 block of Taylor Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 3:25 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 4:21 p.m. at the intersection of South Browning Parkway and Southside River Road. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of fraud/forgery at 5:31 p.m. on the 1300 block of East 27th Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a recovered stolen vehicle at 5:55 p.m. on the 900 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 7:56 p.m. on the 1500 block of Robin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 9:36 p.m. on the 900 block of North Auburn Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 11:49 p.m. on the 100 block of North Browning Parkway. A report was taken.

