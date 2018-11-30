Suspect Wilfred Garcia allegedly forced victim into his vehicle

FARMINGTON — A Shiprock man was arrested last week and accused of raping a woman after he forced her into his vehicle.

Wilfred Garcia, 53, is accused of aggravated sexual abuse by force or threat, according to court documents.

He was arrested by the Navajo Nation Division of Public Safety on Nov. 22, according to a U.S. Department of Justice press release.

A woman told investigators Garcia drove up to her in a white pickup truck in Shiprock on Nov. 22 and allegedly got out of the vehicle, put his arms around her and "pressed something hard" into her back she believed was a handgun.

Garcia allegedly told the woman to not move and pushed her into his vehicle.

The suspect allegedly drove the woman south of Shiprock and pulled off onto a dirt road, where Garcia allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The criminal complaint states the woman got away, then flagged down a vehicle and reported the alleged incident to police.

Garcia waived his preliminary hearing in Albuquerque federal court Wednesday morning, according to court documents.

The maximum sentence Garcia could serve if convicted is life in federal prison, according to the press release.

The case was investigated by the Navajo Nation Division of Public Safety and the FBI Farmington office.

