FARMINGTON — A San Juan County man is accused of battering a male victim while burglarizing his residence and taking about $700 in property.

Robert Walker, 25, is accused of a second-degree felony count of aggravated burglary, a fourth-degree felony count of larceny and a misdemeanor count of battery, according to court records.

He did not have legal representation today.

A deputy for the San Juan County Sheriff's Office was dispatched around 6:16 p.m. Monday to a residence on County Road 3335 in the Flora Vista area on a report that five men had "jumped" the alleged victim at his residence, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

The alleged victim's mother told the deputy her son was sleeping on the couch at her residence when she saw on a video surveillance system that five men were at his residence. The men looked like they were trying to break inside, which prompted her son to go the residence, the woman told the deputy.

Watching the video feed, the woman saw her son getting battered by the five men, and one of the men climbed a tree and removed one of the security cameras, according to court documents.

The deputy then spoke to the alleged victim, who stated the men had confronted him when he arrived at his residence.

One of the men claimed the alleged victim owed him $1,500 before a fight broke out between him and the alleged victim, according to court documents.

The alleged victim could only identify Walker, whom he had invited to his residence about a week earlier.

The men allegedly broke one of the security cameras located outside the residence, then stole car keys from the alleged victim and left the scene.

The deputy examined the victim's injuries and reported both sides of his face were swollen near his eye sockets. Dark bruising was found under his eyes and his cheeks, along with bleeding on the upper-left corner of his forehead, according to court documents.

The security system was valued at $400, and a key fob for the alleged victim's vehicle was valued at $300.

Walker was on a no-bond hold at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center. The San Juan County District Attorney's Office filed a motion to hold Walker without bond pending trial.

The motion states Walker was on probation when the alleged crime occurred and has five felony convictions, including vehicle theft and aggravated battery.

A hearing on the motion is scheduled for Tuesday morning in Aztec District Court.

His preliminary hearing is set for Thursday morning in Aztec Magistrate Court.

Joshua Kellogg covers crime, courts and social issues for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

