Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Nov. 25

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 1:08 a.m. on the 400 block of East Gladden Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a prowler at 3:15 a.m. at the intersection of South Graham Road and Plum Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a natural gas leak at 7:01 a.m. on the 2000 block of Troy King Road. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 9:17 a.m. on the 1800 block of East 11th Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 11:45 a.m. on the 3000 block of Bloomfield Highway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 1:45 p.m. on the 1200 block of Bramble Avenue. No report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 2:09 p.m. on the 2200 block of Camina Placer. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 2:36 p.m. on the 500 block of Glade Place. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 3:42 p.m. on the 1000 block of Walnut Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a larceny at 5:31 p.m. on the 1100 block of Randolph Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a pursuit at 7:12 p.m. on the 3100 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 11:40 p.m. on the 1600 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

