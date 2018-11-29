Leo Lovato (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

FARMINGTON — The San Juan County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect wanted in an alleged armed robbery of a Kirtland smoke shop earlier this week.

Leo Lovato, 32, is accused of a second-degree felony count of armed robbery and a petty misdemeanor charge of larceny, according to court records.

Detectives with the San Juan County Sheriff's Office were dispatched around 10 a.m. Monday to the Rollet Smoke Shop at 4276 U.S. Highway 64 in Kirtland, according to a sheriff's office press release.

A female employee told the detectives a man later identified as Lovato entered the business, pointed a silver handgun at her and demanded cash.

Lovato allegedly took about $100 in various bills and left the scene in a black passenger car, according to the press release.

If anyone has information regarding Lovato, they are urged to contact non-emergency dispatch at 505-334-6622 and not approach him.

