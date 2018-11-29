Crime (Photo: Daily Times stock image)

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Nov. 24

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 12:20 a.m. on the 3900 block of Gold Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 3:15 p.m. on the 1700 block of East 23rd Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of battery at 8:07 a.m. on the 1000 block of North Sullivan Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 9:38 p.m. on the 200 block of West Arrington Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of trespassing at 10:54 a.m. on the 100 block of West Elm Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 10:57 a.m. on the 900 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 1:01 p.m. at the intersection of North Behrend Avenue and West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of trespassing at 3:40 p.m. on the 100 block of South Gooding Lane. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a road hazard at 5:34 p.m. on the 1200 block of San Juan Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of harassment at 6:16 p.m. on the 1700 block of Farmington Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 6:49 p.m. on the 2700 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 11:54 p.m. on the 800 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

