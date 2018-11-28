Buy Photo Crime (Photo: The Daily Times)Buy Photo

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Nov. 23

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 12:10 a.m. on the 5200 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a suspicious person/vehicle at 9:33 a.m. on the 900 block of Glade Lane. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a commercial burglary at 10:13 a.m. on the 900 block of Farmington Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 11:53 a.m. on the 4900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 12:10 p.m. at the intersection of North Behrend Avenue and West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of liquor violation at 12:27 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 1:34 p.m. on the 400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a prowler at 1:52 p.m. on the 5600 block of Fairway Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 2:14 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 4:32 p.m. on the 5400 block of East Piñon Hills Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of an embezzlement at 5:32 p.m. on the 2000 block of North Sullivan Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 6:08 p.m. on the 2100 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 6:50 p.m. on the 300 block of West Animas Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of nondomestic fight at 7:55 p.m. on the 600 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of domestic fight at 8:16 p.m. on the 1700 block of East Elm Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of nondomestic fight at 9:59 p.m. on the 900 block of Cannery Court. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 11:24 p.m. at the intersection of Augusta Drive and Saint Andrews Drive. A report was taken.

