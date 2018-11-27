Buy Photo Crime (Photo: The Daily Times)Buy Photo

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Jarrod Bearden was arrested on Nov. 22 at 12:04 a.m. at the intersection of East 11th Street and North Sullivan Avenue for an arrest warrant.

• Roger Etcitty was arrested on Nov. 22 at 12:58 a.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue for an arrest warrant along with alleged disorderly conduct and battery.

• Justine Tso was arrested on Nov. 22 at 1:29 a.m. on the 1100 block of La Plata Highway for an arrest warrant along with alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor/drugs and driving on roadways laned for traffic.

• Lanetta Smith was arrested on Nov. 22 at 3:10 a.m. at the intersection of West Broadway Avenue and South Auburn Avenue for an arrest warrant.

• Myles Begay was arrested on Nov. 22 at 3:10 a.m. at the intersection of West Broadway Avenue and South Auburn Avenue for alleged possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana or synthetic connabinoids, no driver's license and additional lighting equipment.

• Candace Peterson was arrested on Nov. 22 at 9:37 a.m. on the 200 block of West Arrington Street for an arrest warrant along with alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor/drugs and driving on roadways laned for traffic.

• Joshua Richardson was arrested on Nov. 22 at 10:13 a.m. on the 200 block of West Arrington Street for an arrest warrant along with alleged disorderly conduct.

• Corey Washburn was arrested on Nov. 22 at 10:40 a.m. on the 200 block of West Arrington Street for alleged criminal trespass.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Nov. 22

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 1:29 a.m. on the 100 block of La Plata HIghway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 9:37 a.m. on the 200 block of West Arrington Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of trespassing at 10:40 a.m. on the 200 block of West Arrington Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a larceny at 11:11 a.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an assault on an officer at 2:31 p.m. on the 1000 block of Bisti Highway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an animal complaint/investigation at 3:25 p.m. on the 5500 block of Cypress Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an 911 investigation at 4:16 p.m. on the 2400 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a nondomestic fight at 5:40 p.m. on the 2600 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 6:48 p.m. on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard. A report was taken.

