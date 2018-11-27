Suspect Isaac Hererra has 4 pending cases in magistrate courts

FARMINGTON — A Farmington man with four cases pending in San Juan County magistrate courts is accused of stealing and retaining a vehicle from a Farmington car dealership.

Isaac Hererra, 31, is accused of felony counts of auto burglary, vehicle theft and retaining stolen property, according to court records.

Hererra is accused of stealing a vehicle from Economy Motors in Farmington, retaining the vehicle and burglarizing an SUV at a Farmington Jiffy Lube location, according to court documents.

He did not have legal representation today.

Three of the criminal cases occurred around Nov. 20 and 21, according to court documents.

An officer for the Farmington Police Department was dispatched to Economy Motors at 2937 E. Main St. on Nov. 20 on a report of a 2010 Chrysler Sebring passenger car having been stolen, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

An employee told the officer he was checking the batteries on the vehicles at the dealership and had left the Sebring running to charge the battery when a man later identified as Hererra approached him. Hererra allegedly stated he was related to the owner of the business and asked to test drive some of the vehicles.

The employee told Hererra to wait a minute as he secured the vehicles on the lot. After the employee finished that task, the Sebring and Hererra were gone, he claimed.

A deputy for the San Juan County Sheriff's Office was dispatched around 11:12 a.m. on Nov. 21 to assist Farmington police in searching for the vehicle allegedly stolen by Hererra, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

A corporal saw a vehicle matching the description traveling along U.S. Highway 64 and witnessed the vehicle turn onto a county road southeast of Farmington.

As the search for the vehicle unfolded, dispatch received a call that the suspect was at a residence along County Road 5793.

After law enforcement officials established a perimeter around the residence, Hererra exited the residence and turned himself in, according to court documents.

Hererra is also accused of stealing items from a vehicle the morning of Nov. 20 at a Jiffy Lube location at 4350 E. Main St. in Farmington, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

He allegedly pulled up behind the alleged victim's SUV at Jiffy Lube and took items from the vehicle, including stolen poker chips and a tattoo kit. The alleged victim told the officer Hererra started to push her around while she held her 1-year-old son in her arms.

Hererra's fourth pending case in magistrate court is for an alleged misdemeanor count of battery and petty misdemeanor count of assault, according to court records.

His preliminary hearings in Farmington Magistrate Court are set for the morning of Dec. 5. His preliminary hearing in Aztec Magistrate Court is set for the morning of Dec. 6.

Hererra was being held today at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center on a $35,000 cash at 10 percent bond.

Joshua Kellogg covers crime, courts and social issues for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

