The suspect has two active warrants when he was arrested

Dustin Thomason (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

Thomason is incarcerated at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center on a $10,000 cash or surety bond.

FARMINGTON — A Farmington man is accused of trafficking methamphetamine and distributing marijuana after a traffic stop that was conducted by two Farmington police detectives.

Dustin Thomason, 52, is accused of four charges including a second-degree felony count of trafficking controlled substances and a fourth-degree felony count of distribution of marijuana, according to court records.

Ruth Wheeler, Thomason's public defender, declined comment.

The detectives were on patrol around 6:04 p.m. on Nov. 16 in the area of East Murray Drive and Graham Road when they spotted a blue Dodge pickup truck.

The vehicle did not have a working license plate light to illuminate the license plate and the detectives conducted a traffic stop, according to the probable cause statement.

When a detective approached the vehicle, Thomason stated he did not have a valid driver's license and that he had active arrest warrants.

Thomason had two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear, according to court documents.

The detective speaking to Thomason smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

When asked about the odor, Thomason told the detectives he had some marijuana inside the truck.

One of the detectives noticed a green, plastic container on the driver's seat of the vehicle which he recognized as a container used to store marijuana.

Thomason was detained and he gave consent for a detective to retrieve the container of marijuana inside the vehicle.

A black jacket was located on a seat inside the vehicle while the detectives conducted an inventory of the vehicle's contents prior to it being towed.

Thomason stated it didn't belong to him, that a friend left it in his vehicle.

A plastic sandwich bag that contained a large amount of a crystalline substance was found, which a detective recognized as meth, was found in the jacket. It tested presumptive positive for meth and weighed 11 grams, according to court documents.

During the tow inventory; a second, green plastic container was found which contained loose marijuana, along with three bags of marijuana, a glass pipe with alleged meth residue and a digital scale.

Thomason has been released from the San Juan County Adult Detention Center per a court order.

His preliminary hearing is set for Wednesday morning in Farmington Magistrate Court.

