Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Nov. 21

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 3:01 a.m. on the 600 block of East Murray Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 7:11 a.m. on the 1300 block of East Murray Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 7:55 a.m. on the 2000 block of Troy King Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of trespassing at 9:59 a.m. on the 100 block of West Animas Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 10:32 a.m. on the 100 block of South Browning Parkway. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of fraud/forgery at 10:53 a.m. on the 2000 block of Troy King Road. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a recovered stolen auto at 11:12 a.m. on the 6000 block of Mancos Lane. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 12:14 p.m. on the 3400 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 12:38 p.m. on the 3700 block of English Road. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 1:37 p.m. on the 1400 block of Bailey Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 2:26 p.m. on the 300 block of North Buena Vista Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 2:53 p.m. at the intersection of Herrera Road and East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of battery at 4:47 p.m. on the 2600 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 5:12 p.m. on the 4100 block of Cedar Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of lost/found property at 6:56 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 7:56 p.m. on the 1600 block of Oriole Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 10:20 p.m. on the 5500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

