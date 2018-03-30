Farmington police blotter for March 26
Arrests
The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.
• Shannon Begay was arrested on March 26 at 12:25 a.m. at the intersection of East 16th Street and Santiago Avenue in Farmington due to an arrest warrant.
• Alicia Salazar was arrested on March 26 at 12:19 a.m. at the intersection of East Murray Drive and East Broadway Avenue in Farmington due to an arrest warrant along with alleged paraphernalia for controlled substances.
• Denny Koselke was arrested on March 26 at 12:19 a.m. at the intersection of East Murray Drive and East Broadway Avenue in Farmington for alleged distribution of controlled substances, use or possession of drug paraphernalia and concealing identity.
• Ryan Lucero was arrested on March 26 at 1:08 a.m. on the 2000 block of Hutton Avenue in Farmington for alleged breaking and entering, possession of burglary tools, criminal damage to property and criminal trespass.
• Delbert Atcitty was arrested on March 26 at 1:22 a.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street in Farmington for alleged criminal trespass.
• Derek Yazzie was arrested on March 26 at 1:22 a.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street in Farmington for alleged criminal trespass.
• Zachariah White was arrested on March 26 at 5:23 a.m. on the 2800 block of East Maple Street in Farmington for alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor/drugs.
• Alfred Ayze was arrested on March 26 at 9:38 a.m. on the 500 block of East Animas Street in Farmington due to a warrant for contempt.
• Elbert Begaye was arrested on March 26 at 11:05 a.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street in Farmington for alleged criminal trespass and shoplifting.
• Delbert Pete was arrested on March 26 at 12:24 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue in Farmington for alleged criminal trespass.
• Sandy Means was arrested on March 26 at 1:59 p.m. on the 700 block of South Miller Avenue in Farmington for alleged criminal trespass and possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.
• Leviathon Joe was arrested on March 26 at 2:35 p.m. on the 900 block of Municipal Drive in Farmington due to an arrest warrant.
• Shannon Bedonie was arrested on March 26 at 5:12 p.m. on the 900 block of Schofield Lane in Farmington due to an arrest warrant.
• Emanuel Begay was arrested on March 26 at 5:49 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue in Farmington for alleged resisting or obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.
• Trampas Clah was arrested on March 26 at 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Gila Street and English Road in Farmington due to a parole violation.
• Gilbert Etcitty Jr. was arrested on March 26 at 6:48 p.m. at the intersection of West Main Street and Philips Road in Farmington for alleged driving while license suspended or revoked and two-way left turn lanes.
• Deanna Quinn was arrested on March 26 at 7:07 p.m. on the 1100 block of Schofield Lane in Farmington for alleged battery.
• Levon Jose was arrested on March 26 at 10:31 p.m. on the 2700 block of West Main Street in Farmington due to an arrest warrant and alleged shoplifting.
• Shawn Neeley was arrested on March 26 at 11:17 p.m. on the 3300 block of Santa Fe Court in Farmington due to an arrest warrant.
• Gabrielle Descheene was arrested on March 26 at 10:04 p.m. on the 400 block of West Piñon Street in Farmington for alleged criminal trespass and breaking and entering.
• Gilbert Roger was arrested on March 26 at 10:04 p.m. on the 400 block of West Piñon Street in Farmington for alleged criminal trespass and breaking and entering.
Calls for service
Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.
March 26, 2018
• Police responded to a report of commercial breaking and entering at 1:08 a.m. on the 2000 block of Hutton Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 7:08 a.m. on the 900 block of South Lake Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a battery at 9:46 a.m. at the intersection of South Ivie Avenue and East Animas Street. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 1:53 p.m. on the 500 block of East Animas Street. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a battery at 3:56 p.m. on the 4600 block of College Boulevard. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 8:55 p.m. on the 4700 block of Daybreak Drive. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 10:04 p.m. on the 400 block of West Piñon Street. A report was taken.
