Farmington police blotter for March 25
Calls for service
Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.
March 25, 2018
• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 9:31 a.m. at the intersection of West Main Street and La Plata Highway. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 10:15 a.m. on the 3500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 3:09 p.m. at the intersection of East Main Street and Scott Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 4:04 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 3937 and Wildflower Parkway. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of trespassing at 4:22 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 6:11 p.m. on the 3800 block of Windsor Drive. No report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 8:23 a.m. on the 10000 block of N.M. Highway 371. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 8:35 p.m. on the 2500 block of Bloomfield Highway. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a nondomestic fight at 8:35 p.m. on the 100 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a larceny at 9:06 p.m. on the 800 block of West Maple Street. A report was taken.
