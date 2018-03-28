Crime (Photo: Daily Times stock image)

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

March 24, 2018

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 1:59 a.m. on the 2500 block of East 16th Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 7:37 a.m. on the 2600 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of trespassing at 9:52 a.m. on the 2100 block of Bloomfield Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 10 a.m. on the 2000 block of Bloomfield Highway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 11:30 a.m. on the 2900 block of East Maple Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 1:30 p.m. on the 400 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 2:09 p.m. on the 900 block of Glade Lane. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of lost/found property at 3:40 p.m. on the 2300 block of West Piñon Hills Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of abuse/neglect at 3:54 p.m. at the intersection of West Navajo Street and North Auburn Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Southside River Road and McCormick School Road. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 7:35 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a larceny at 8:31 p.m. on the 1000 block of East Cedar Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 8:37 p.m. on the 1300 block of North Butler Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a nondomestic fight at 11:55 p.m. at the intersection of Oriole Avenue and Cardinal Street. A report was taken.

