Changes planned for Farmington's Freedom Days celebration this year

The annual Freedom Days Fourth of July celebration in Farmington will look a little different this year with some changes in store.

The festivities got underway earlier this week with the opening of the 35th annual San Juan County Gem & Mineral Show at McGee Park, 41 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 1 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 2. Admission is $1, with children 12 and younger admitted free. Call 505-716-2847 for more information.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, the annual Freedom Days Ice Cream Social will take place at the E3 Children’s Museum & Science Center, 302 N. Orchard Ave. in Farmington. The event, which is a fundraiser for the Farmington Museum Foundation, features an ice crem eating contest, a dunk tank, hay rides, musical entertainment from the cast of the Four Corners Musical Theatre Company production of “Into the Woods,” face painting, an obstacle course and a magician.

The ice cream social has been held at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park for the past several years. But Tonya Stinson of the Farmington Convention & Visitors Bureau and one of the Freedom Days Committee members, noted the event originally was held at the E3 museum, so it will be returning to its original home.

Next up is the Farmington Jazz Festival presented by the San Juan Jazz Festival and the Northwest New Mexico Arts Council, which will take place from 2 to 9 p.m. at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. The event has been folded into Freedom Days this year after previously taking place in the late summer.

The lineup for this year’s festival includes The Third Hour, the San Juan Jazz Society Combo, the Brad Goode Quintet and Siempre with Keana Huerta. Admission is free. Call 505-320-5084 for more information.

“It was a nice addition to having it on board with Freedom Days,” Stinson said. “I think this is a good chance for them to grow it and bring a new audience to it.”

The Freedom Days fireworks show is next on agenda at dusk on Monday, July 3. The fireworks will be set off from Sullivan Hill west of the intersection of College Boulevard and 30th Street in Farmington, but organizers say there are number of popular gathering spots where they can be seen, including the parking lot at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St., and the Farmington Public Library, 2101 N. Farmington Ave. Parts of the San Juan College campus at 4601 College Blvd. are closed for construction but parking lots C and F are open. Call 505-326-7602 for details.

The Freedom Days finale will come at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4 with country singer Collin Raye performing a free concert in the outdoor plaza at the Farmington Civic Center. Raye is best known for his No. 1 hits “Love, Me,” “In This Life,” “My Kind of Girl” and “I Can Still Feel You.” Call 505-599-1148 for details.

This year’s Freedom Days lineup will not include the annual Electric Light Parade on Main Street in downtown Farmington. Stinson said event organizers simply chose not to hold the event this year, which has been a staple of Farmington’s Fourth of July celebrations for decades.

“Things evolve,” she said. “Over 37 years, you’re going to see changes.”

She said the fact that the Fourth of July holiday falls in the middle of the week this year made it somewhat of a challenge for organizers to spread out the Freedom Days events, as opposed to being able to bunch them together as they would during a three-day weekend.

