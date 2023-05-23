One-car crash on U.S. Highway 550 on May 17 claims life of Aztec woman

FARMINGTON — An Aztec woman was killed in a one-car crash last week on U.S. Highway 550 north of Aztec, according to New Mexico State Police.

A news release from the agency indicates 29-year-old Salina Levi was driving south on the highway at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17 and failed to negotiate a curve to the left.

The 1998 Jeep SUV she was driving left the roadway, struck a tree and rolled over.

Levi sustained fatal injuries in the wreck and was pronounced dead at the scene, the release read.

State Police are investigating the incident. According to the release, alcohol, speed and failure to use a seatbelt appear to be contributing factors.

