Farmington Regional Animal Shelter taking part in nationwide low-cost adoption event

The Daily Times staff

As it has for the past few years, the Farmington Regional Animal Shelter once again will take part in a nationwide, low-cost “Empty the Shelters” pet adoption event presented by the BISSELL Pet Foundation and Dogtopia.

Anyone adopting a pet from the shelter, 133 Browing Parkway in Farmington, through May 15 will have the normal fee lowered to $10.

The nationwide “Empty the Shelters” event has been held several times since 2016, resulting the adoption of nearly 140,000 pets from 605 animal welfare organizations in 47 states and Canada, according to a news release from the BISSELL Pet Foundation.

More:Native young people encouraged to apply for Grand Canyon rafting trip in July

“BISSELL Pet Foundation’s ‘Empty the Shelters’ is proven to make a lifesaving difference, and we are thrilled to team up with Dogtopia, who shares our vision to give every pet their best life,” Cathy Bissell, founder of the BISSELL Pet Foundation, stated in the release. “This is a very difficult time for shelters across the country, with increasing owner surrenders due to the housing crisis and inflation as well as slowed adoption rates. With Dogtopia’s partnership, we are hopeful more pets than ever will find home during this national event.”

The Farmington shelter has participated in the “Empty the Shelters” event or other low-cost or no-cost pet-adoption events several times since 2017, and the events have proven very popular with several dozen animals being adopted each time.

Stacie Voss, the animal welfare director at the Farmington shelter, said her facility has experienced a very difficult year, especially in regard to finding enough room to house all the dogs it has taken in.

More:Farmington elementary schools awarded $50,000 grants to develop community schools plan

“We have struggled to find room for adoptable dogs, even in the colder months this winter,” she stated in the release. “We’re hoping by being a part of this nationwide event, we can truly empty our shelter and get a lot of animals into good homes. We have so many wonderful pets just waiting for a chance to join a family.”

The shelter is open daily from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Visit fmtn.org/animalshelter and click on “Adoptions” to view cats and dogs that are available.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e.