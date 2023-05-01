Lawyer for Farmington cops rejects claims made by attorneys for shooting victim's family

Robles is representing officers Waylon Wasson, Daniel Estrada and Dylan Goodluck, whom he has identified as the three officers who shot Robert Dotson.

The latest volley in an escalating battle between the family of a man shot dead in the doorway of his home in early April and Farmington police was unleashed on April 26, as Luis Robles, the Albuquerque attorney representing the officers involved in the incident, disparaged many of the claims being forwarded by the family’s attorneys.

“In addition to plainly misstating the facts, their statement betrays a poor understanding of the controlling law,” Robles writes in an open letter sent to members of the media in response to a letter released last week by Shon Northam and Mark Reichel, the attorneys for the family of Robert Dotson, the Farmington man who was killed in the shooting.

Dotson, who was armed with a handgun, was shot dead by the three officers late on April 5 after responding to the officers repeatedly knocking on his door. The officers were responding to a report of domestic violence, but they went to the wrong address.

Robles is representing officers Waylon Wasson, Daniel Estrada and Dylan Goodluck, whom he has identified as the three officers who shot Dotson. Robles has maintained the officers had no choice but to use deadly force against Dotson after he allegedly pointed his weapon at one of them. But Northam and Reichel argue that Dotson was blinded by the officers’ flashlights and was not aware they were police officers when he opened the door of his house.

In his April 26 letter, Robles takes exception to the contention by Northam and Reichel that the three officers were trespassing when they entered the Dotson property. Robles argues that the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that police officers are entitled to approach a home and knock on the front door as any private citizen would.

Robles further argues that the Supreme Court has acknowledged the right of officers to use deadly force to defend themselves from someone who is threatening them with a weapon. He states that the fact that the three officers did not announce themselves as police in the moments before they shot Dotson did not matter.

“In high-pressure situations, where a split-second can mean an officer’s life or death, a warning prior to using deadly force is not required,” he writes.

In his third point, Robles argues that an officer’s prior mistake — in this case, knocking on the door of the wrong house — does not render an officer’s use of deadly force unreasonable.

He states that the Supreme Court reached that conclusion after hearing a case similar to the one in Farmington.

“The Supreme Court held, if an officer’s use of deadly force is lawful, it does not become unlawful because of some earlier conduct,” Robles states, referring to that earlier case.

Robles concludes his letter by repeating his earlier assertion that it was lawful for the officers to defend themselves against Dotson with deadly force once he allegedly raised his weapon toward one of them.

“Any issues surrounding the address must be separated from that,” he states. “In sum, the law simply does not support the Dotson family’s attorneys’ characterization of this shooting as an ‘assassination.’ Nor does it support their call for murder charges. Officers Wasson, Estrada, and Goodluck acted within the bounds of the law before and during the shooting.”

Northam and Reichel have called for the officers involved in the shooting to be charged with second-degree murder. They also have said they intend to file a federal lawsuit against the Farmington Police Department and called for the firing or resignation of Chief Steve Hebbe.

