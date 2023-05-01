Native young people encouraged to apply for Grand Canyon rafting trip in July

Up to 18 Native young people will take part in a free, nine-day rafting trip on the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon July 16-24.

The deadline for submitting an application to take part in the program is May 29.

Applications can be found at grandcanyontrust.org/riise.

Growing up in Tuba City, Arizona, Amber Benally lived only an hour away from the Grand Canyon, and she recalls making regular treks there with her family throughout her childhood.

So Benally was surprised when, during her college years in Arizona, she discovered that most of her fellow Native students had never enjoyed that same experience.

“Millions of people have come here from around the world to see the Grand Canyon, and yet, many of the Native youth who grew up here have never been there,” said Benally, who is Navajo.

That fact remained stuck in her mind even after she earned her degree. In some ways, it led Benally — who now works for the Grand Canyon Trust, a Flagstaff, Arizona-based nonprofit organization that works to protect the canyon and the Colorado Plateau — to help initiate a program that would expose a handful of Native students each year to the canyon, to tribal elders who could talk to them about their culture and, of course, to each other.

The Grand Canyon Trust is encouraging young people between the ages of 16 and 20 who identify as members of one of the associated tribes of the Grand Canyon to apply for a spot on the second annual Grand Canyon Regional Intertribal Intergenerational Stewardship Expedition. Under the program, up to 18 Native young people will take part in a free, nine-day rafting trip on the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon July 16 through July 24.

Those young people will be accompanied by experienced river guides and cultural knowledge holders from tribes that call the canyon home, with the latter sharing histories and stories of the canyon throughout the trip.

The deadline for submitting an application to take part in the program is May 29. Applications can be found at grandcanyontrust.org/riise. The group of associated tribes of the Grand Canyon includes the Havasupai, the Hopi, the Hualapai, the Kaibab Band of Paiute Indians, the Las Vegas Band of Paiute Indians, the Moapa Band of Paiute Indians, the Navajo Nation, the Paiute Indian Tribe of Utah, the San Juan Southern Paiute Tribe, the Pueblo of Zuni and the Yavapai-Apache Nation.

Benally said the trust received 150 applications for the program last year, so the competition for one of the few spots can be fierce. She said participants are chosen based on their answers to several essay questions that can be found on the application and qualities that make them a good representative for their tribe or community.

Those chosen for the trip will have all of their costs related to transportation, meals, rafting and camping gear, and professional guiding services covered. Participants also will be provided with six weeks of pretrip education to help them learn about the Grand Canyon and environmental issues in the region, according to a news release.

Benally will serve as one of the knowledge holders on the trip, along with Autumn Gillard (Cedar Band of Paiutes) and Bennett Wakayuta (Hualapai and Hopi). She also was part of the group that traveled through the canyon last summer during the inaugural year of the program.

“This was probably the most transformative thing I’ve been a part of — for myself and for the young people,” she said, adding that even the professional river guides who took part — some of whom have been leading trips down the Colorado River for 10 years or so — related to her how remarkable the experience was for them.

Benally said most members of the group were introverts, so it was rewarding for her to watch as those students opened up to the other members of the group, as well as to the idea of having new experiences or pushing themselves to do something they wouldn’t otherwise have tried.

“Whether it was jumping off a waterfall or sitting in the front of the raft through rapids or just taking the time to be vulnerable with each other,” last year’s participants consistently were open to new challenges, she said. “Those increased the longer we were on the river together.”

Benally said seeing those kinds of changes occur in last year’s participants made a bigger impression on her than the experience of rafting through the canyon itself — although, she noted, the landscapes the group encountered were nothing short of spectacular.

“That’s the thing that sticks out to me — the sense of community they build with each other,” she said.

Program organizers are especially interested in attracting applicants from small, rural communities, Benally said, noting that one of the aims of the program is to reach young people who are not likely to have the resources or connections to have an experience like this on their own.

She said some members of last year’s group came out of the experience talking about becoming river guides or working at the canyon itself in some capacity. That was music to the ears of Benally, who said few of the folks who work in the canyon today come from a background like hers.

Adding some diversity to the ranks of the river guides, conservationists, National Park Service rangers and others who make their living at the canyon will go a long way toward ensuring that the indigenous people who trace their ancestry to the canyon will have a seat at the table when discussions about its future take place, she said.

“To see some young Native people want to take that up, that’s very impactful for me,” she said.

Benally described the program as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and she advised potential applicants to be very thoughtful and thorough in responding to the essay questions.

“It’s an opportunity I wish somebody would have (given) me when I was a young person,” she said.

Anyone with questions about the program or the application process can email riise@grandcanyongtrust.org.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 ormeasterling@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e.