San Juan County Commission will consider resolution to close decrepit 5-Mile Bridge

The nearly 100-year-old 5-Mile Bridge in far-eastern San Juan County could be headed toward its final days of usage as the San Juan County Commission will consider a resolution to close the structure during its Tuesday, May 2 meeting in Aztec.

The bridge, officially known as Bridge 8118, is part of County Road 4450 south of U.S. Highway 64 east of Blanco and the San Juan River. The steel trestle bridge was built in 1928 at another location and was moved to its current site in 1966, where it traverses Largo Wash, a wide, meandering arroyo that carries runoff from storms.

An official from AECOM, an engineering firm hired by the county to produce a report on the bridge’s condition and suggest some alternatives to its continued use, recommended to commissioners during their April 18 meeting that the bridge be closed and decommissioned as quickly as possible. There is significant concern about scouring of the bridge’s underpinnings and how much longer the structure can remain viable.

That report also listed four alternatives commissioners might pursue in regard to developing a different route for people who use the bridge on a regular basis. But county spokesman Devin Neeley said commissioners will not be discussing those alternatives during Tuesday’s meeting and will simply be voting on whether to close the bridge, effective June 5.

“That gives us time to get signage up and information out to the public, that sort of thing,” he said.

Neeley said commissioners likely will take up those alternatives at a later meeting at which members of the public will be invited to weigh in on their preferences. That meeting also will involve officials from AECOM, he said.

The four alternatives vary widely in cost, complexity, distance and implementation time.

The County Commission meeting will take place at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the commission chambers at the County Administration Building, 100 S. Oliver Drive in Aztec.

