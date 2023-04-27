San Juan College giving away 500 trees during April 28 event

The Daily Times staff

More than 500 trees of different types will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis on Friday, April 28 when San Juan College presents its fourth annual Arbor Day tree giveaway program.

The popular program begins at 8 a.m. near the Cultural Center on the north end of the college campus at 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington, with Parking Lot F serving as the closest parking area. The free tree seedlings go quickly most years, with some people traveling from as far away as Colorado to take advantage of the program. Anyone interested in picking up a tree is advised to show up early.

The college’s grounds crew has been growing the oak, desert willow, catalpa and piñon trees in the campus greenhouse for the event, and all the tree seedlings will be available in paper pots to reduce the use of plastics, according to a news release.

Grounds crew personnel will be on hand to offer tips on how and where to plant the seedlings, most of which are just a few inches tall.

In 2020, San Juan College was named a Tree Campus Higher Education campus by the National Arbor Day Foundation.

