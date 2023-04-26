Low COVID-19 transmission rate leads hospital officials to lift mask mandate

The Daily Times staff

Citing a low COVID-19 transmission rate in San Juan County, officials at the San Juan Regional Medical Center have lifted the hospital’s requirement that visitors wear masks.

A news release from the hospital states that visitors to the facility are still asked to self-screen, and if they are exhibiting any flu-like symptoms or have tested positive for COVID-19, they will be required to wear a mask.

Caregivers at the hospital no longer are being required to wear a mask during direct patient care unless a patient’s condition requires masking, according to the release.

Anyone who prefers to wear a mask at the hospital is encouraged to do so, the release states.

Any emergency room patient or urgent care patient presenting flu-like symptoms or testing positive for COVID-19 will be required to wear a mask.

Hospital officials stated in the release that the masking policy could change depending on fluctuations in the county’s COVID-19 transmission rate.

The hospital’s mask mandate had been in place since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e.