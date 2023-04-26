Dotson lawyers call open letter from attorney for officers 'inflammatory, inaccurate'

FARMINGTON — The attorneys for the family of Robert Dotson, the man shot by Farmington police in the doorway of his home on April 5, responded to an open letter issued last week by the Albuquerque attorney for the three officers involved in the incident by claiming the family was outraged by the letter.

Mark Reichel and Shon Northam, both of whom are representing the Dotson family and the estate of Robert Dotson, called the open letter issued by attorney Luis Robles April 21 on behalf of officers Waylon Wasson, Daniel Estrada and Dylan Goodluck an “incendiary, inflammatory, and wholly inaccurate version of events” in a response sent to members of the media on April 22.

Dotson, who was armed with a handgun, was shot dead after answering his front door late on April 5 by officers responding to a domestic violence call. Shortly before Dotson answered the door, the officers realized they were at the wrong address, according to the officers’ body camera footage.

Farmington police and Robles have said Dotson pointed the gun at one of the officers after opening the door. In Robles’ open letter, he claims that Dotson himself created the circumstances that left officers with no choice but to use deadly force to defend themselves.

Reichel and Northam disputed that version of events during an April 20 press conference, labeling Dotson’s death an “assassination” and calling for the officers to face second-degree murder charges. They also have called for the firing or resignation of Steve Hebbe, chief of the Farmington Police Department, and said they intend to file a lawsuit in federal court against the department.

New Mexico State Police are investigating the shooting. The 11th Judicial District Attorney’s Office in Farmington will determine whether anyone will face charges in the incident once it has received the State Police report.

In their April 22 response, Reichel and Northam claim the officers murdered Dotson without excuse or justification.

“Now, adding insult to a horrific and traumatic psychological and emotional injury, the FPD released a ridiculously false narrative intended and designed to shift focus away from the murderous actions of the officers and to blame Robbie.”

Reichel and Northam claim the body camera footage and footage from the Dotsons’ home surveillance camera support their version of events, including their assertion that Dotson was blinded by the officers’ flashlights and could not have known they were police.

They also argue that Hebbe acknowledged that Dotson had not done anything wrong during his April 17 appearance on the “Dan Abrams Live” television show on the NewsNation network. Robles’ letter, they say, directly contradicts that statement by Hebbe.

“The video evidence is irrefutable,” Reichel and Northam write. “While the FPD has intentionally chosen to weave together a misleading version of undisputed facts, and then engage in the most morbid of ‘gaslighting,’ we prefer to simply state the undisputed facts.”

After providing a lengthy description of the events of April 5 that led to Dotson’s death, Reichel and Northam sum up the incident by writing, “Girl Scouts and grammar school children selling cookies and candy door to door would have handled the interaction better than the officers did here.”

