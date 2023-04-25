San Juan County Commission evaluates alternatives for decaying 5-Mile Bridge

The 5-Mile Bridge, officially known as Bridge 8118, is part of County Road 4450, which runs along a mostly north-south orientation just east of Blanco and the San Juan River.

FARMINGTON — A decades-old attempt to corral the unruly Largo Wash at the point where it runs beneath the aging 5-Mile Bridge in far-eastern San Juan County likely will come to an end soon, as the San Juan County Commission heard about several alternatives to keeping the bridge operational during its April 18 meeting in Aztec.

Chris Rosol, the project manager for AECOM, the engineering firm hired by the county to produce a report on the bridge’s condition and suggest some alternatives to its continued use, said a variety of factors related to the bridge led him to recommend that the structure be closed to public use as quickly as possible, preferably before monsoon season begins this summer.

Nick Porell, the county’s public works director, told commissioners after Rosol’s presentation that he likely would present the commission with a proposed resolution before its next meeting to close the bridge. He said he also would present some funding options for the alternatives that were suggested by AECOM to replace the current route that includes the structure.

The 5-Mile Bridge, officially known as Bridge 8118, is part of County Road 4450, which runs along a mostly north-south orientation just east of Blanco and the San Juan River. According to Porell, the steel trestle bridge originally was located on U.S. Highway 64 in Blanco and was built in 1928, making it nearly a century old. It was moved to its current location in 1966, where it traverses Largo Wash, a large, meandering, sandy gully that carries storm runoff.

At a little more than 250 feet long, the bridge was too short to cover the wash in its entirety, so large, earthen berms were built into the wash to accommodate the bridge. Porell noted that required a “significant earth-moving effort” that constrained the wash to its current location.

But that solution has presented an increasingly long list of problems for county officials over the last several years as they have struggled against Mother Nature to keep the bridge operating. The structure itself is deteriorating rapidly, but the bigger issue is the way erosion from the wash’s stormwater is undermining the bridge’s underpinnings.

“The crossing was made to fit the structure and not the structure made to fit the crossing,” is how Porell described the approach that was undertaken in 1966.

He expressed surprise that the effort to relocate the bridge to another location has worked for as long as it has.

“Frankly, I think it’s shocking that it continues to remain and has been serviceable,” he said.

The county received $150,000 in capital outlay funding in 2021 to conduct an examination of alternatives to keeping the bridge open, and that money is what funded the AECOM report. In introducing Rosol to the commission, he described the decommissioning of the 5-Mile Bridge as “inevitable.”

Rosol began his lengthy presentation by noting the width of Largo Wash upstream from the bridge is 700 feet, while its width is 1,000 feet downstream. But the distance between the abutments at either end of the bridge is only 252 feet, meaning the wash is forced into a bottleneck at that point.

That geometry has resulted in excessive speed of the water when the wash fills with storm runoff, Rosol said, and that is what is causing the most concern about the bridge’s continued viability.

“What this has done is create excessive flow velocities,” he said, explaining that water has to pick up speed as it passes through the narrower space under the bridge.

Rosol said the west abutment for the bridge essentially is being scoured away, while the east abutment is at risk because of overtopping. He said his firm digitally modeled a number of scenarios for how stormwater runoff would affect the abutments, and even the potential destruction from a 25-year storm — which he described as a garden-variety event that could happen once or twice a month during monsoon season — was considerable.

“We’re not talking about a biblical storm here,” Rosol said. “We’re talking about the ones you see on a pretty regular basis.”

The county has made a number of efforts over the years to mitigate the damage to the abutments, but those have seen only limited success, he said. Rosol cited the construction of a steel-and-wire cage at the west abutment in 2017 that was supposed to prevent scouring. But he showed commissioners images of that cage that revealed that cave-size voids have been formed behind the wire from erosion, despite the structure occasionally being refilled and repacked by county workers.

Rosol also cited a 2017 New Mexico Department of Transportation inspection report of the bridge, which listed numerous deficiencies in the structure itself, mostly notable its rails, which were rated at 0 on a scale of 0 to 9. The inspector described the bridge as “functionally obsolete.”

In recommending that the bridge be closed to the public as soon as is feasible, Rosol referred to the numerous atmospheric rivers that hit California over the winter, dumping huge volumes of moisture over parts of that state.

“If that were to happen (in San Juan County), you probably wouldn’t have a bridge,” he said.

Rosol presented four alternatives to commissioners, each of which includes the removal of the 5-Mile Bridge.

Alternative A calls for replacing the existing bridge with another one just to the west. The new bridge would be 800 feet in length, traversing the entire wash, and cost $13.3 million. It would limit traffic to one lane. Rosol noted that option would let the wash “back to where it wants to be.”

Alternative B calls for building a new San Juan River crossing between U.S. Highway 64 west of Blanco and County Road 4990, which would connect to 4990 west of Largo Wash at an estimated cost of $16.9 million. Rosol described that as a lengthy and expensive option, given the significant right of way acquisition that would need to take place, as well as an anticipated 10 to 12 years of permitting and environmental studies.

Alternative C calls for funneling all the traffic from the old road to County Road 4990 — an option that would cost only $3.5 million in improvements to 4990 to bring it up to appropriate standards and one that could be implemented almost immediately. Rosol said trucks that weigh in excess of 10 tons, which are prohibited on the 5-Mile Bridge, already have been using that route for years.

“You could turn this on now if you wanted to,” he said.

Alternative D, which calls for rerouting traffic to U.S. Highway 550, County Road 7225 and County Road 7007, carries a $5.1 million price tag for road improvements and would add significant travel time and distance for motorists, he said. It also would take four or five years to implement.

Using a points-based criteria for evaluating the four alternatives, Rosol said Alternative C easily scored the highest among the four options, with Alternative A ranking second.

