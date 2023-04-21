San Juan County one of four counties in New Mexico to get F rating for high-ozone days

The grades were based on the most recent three-year periods for which data were available.

FARMINGTON — San Juan County was one of four counties across New Mexico that drew an "F" rating for its number of high ozone days in this year’s edition of the American Lung Association’s annual State of the Air report.

San Juan County was joined by Bernalillo, Doña Ana and Eddy counties in being assigned an "F" grade by the organization. Lea and Sandoval counties drew "D" grades.

The grades were based on the most recent three-year periods for which data were available. In this case, that was the period ranging from 2019 to 2021. The dates the data is garnered from is significant in the case of San Juan County, because it reflects a period before the closure and retirement of the San Juan Generating Station.

San Juan County had a weighted average of four days per year when ozone levels were considered unacceptably high or a total of 12 over the three-year period. Any average of more than 3.2 days a year is considered a failing grade.

The Farmington Metropolitan Statistical Area ranked 38th worst in the country for the number of high-ozone days out of 227 MSAs that were analyzed.

In a statement to The Daily Times, Farmington City Manager Rob Mayes noted he had not seen the report and was limited in how he could respond to it. But he did add, “I would remind the public, we have recently lauded similar reports from the American Lung Association saying we have some of the cleanest air in the nation. So these reports need to be taken in balance recognizing the truth is likely somewhere in the middle; avoiding extreme reaction either way.”

San Juan County Manager Mike Stark declined to comment on the report. Officials with the Rio Grande Chapter of the Sierra Club did not respond to a request for comment from The Daily Times.

There was a bit of a silver lining to this year’s data for San Juan County. Each of the county’s high-ozone days were rated as orange days, which the ALA characterizes as unhealthy for sensitive groups. Red days are characterized as unhealthy, while purple days are very unhealthy and maroon days are hazardous. San Juan County had none of the latter three over those three years.

This was the fourth year in a row San Juan County has been assigned an "F" grade, but it was the third year in a row that the county’s average number of high-ozone days decreased. The weighted average was 6.7 days in last year’s report.

San Juan County last received a passing grade in 2019, a year that reflected data from 2015 to 2017. San Juan County also received passing grades in 2017 and 2018.

The county largely has been on a downward trend since hitting a peak in the 2009 report, which reflected data from 2005 to 2007. The weighted average for that year was 23.8 high ozone days, so this year’s number was approximately one-sixth of that figure.

By the 2012 report, the county’s average had plummeted to one day, but it climbed to 9.7 days in the 2015 report before beginning another decline that was reflected in those passing grades the county received from 2017 through 2019.

The average increased again in the 2020 report but has been declining steadily since then.

Eddy County, on the other hand, continued to trend in the other direction. It had a weighted average of 19.2 high ozone days from 2019 to 2021, the fifth straight year it has experienced an increase. Eddy County last drew a passing grade in 2018, a year that reflected data from 2014 to 2016. It ranked as the 19th most-polluted county in America for ozone, according to this year’s report and is one of only two rural counties in the country to rank among the top 25. From 2019 to 2021, the county experienced 53 orange ozone days and three red ozone days.

Doña Ana County had a weighted average of 16.7 high-ozone days in this year’s report. That was the second year in a row the number has declined, but Doña Ana County has never received a passing grade in the 24 years the ALA has been issuing the air quality report. The county peaked in the first year of the report, 2000, when its weighted average was 32.3 days. It experienced 41 orange ozone days from 2019 to 2021 and six red ozone days.

Bernalillo County, the state’s most-populous county, had a weighted average of 7.8 high-ozone days in this year’s report, compared to eight days in last year’s report and 7.7 days in the 2021 report. Its long-term trend has been downward since it peaked at an average of 28 days in the 2005 report for the years 2001 to 2003. Bernalillo County experienced 22 orange ozone days and one red ozone days from 2019 to 2021.

Doña Ana County also received an "F" grade from the ALA for 24-hour particle pollution days. The county experienced a weighted average of 4.2 days per year in this year’s report, while a passing grade is 3.2 days per year. Doña Ana County had received a passing grade for the previous eight years.

Bernalillo County narrowly received a passing grade of "D" for its average number of particle pollution days, but the Albuquerque-Santa Fe-Las Vegas Metropolitan Statistical Area had perhaps the worst all-around showing of any of the state’s four MSAs. It ranked 24th worst in the country for high-ozone days out of 227 markets, 55th worst for 24-hour particle pollution out of 223 markets and 63rd worst for annual particle pollution out of 200 markets.

“As we can see from this year’s report data, there is much work to be done in Albuquerque to improve our air quality,” JoAnna Strother, senior advocacy director for the ALA, stated in a news release announcing the release of the report. “Even one poor air quality day is one too many for our residents at highest risk, such as children, older adults, those who are pregnant and those living with chronic disease. That’s why we are calling on lawmakers at the local, state and federal levels to take action to ensure that everyone has clean air to breathe.”

The entire report can be found online at https://www.lung.org/research/sota.

