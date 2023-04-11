Public forum planned at Farmington Civic Center to address benefits of volunteerism

San Juan County residents who are interested in volunteering for nonprofit organizations or community-oriented businesses are being encouraged to attend a forum later this week in Farmington where they will have a chance to listen to officials of those entities discuss the benefits of such work.

The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 13 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Scott Michlin, general manager of KSJE-FM, will moderate a panel discussion featuring the leaders of several local organizations looking for help. According to a new release from the City of Farmington, those leaders will discuss the process of how to find the right fit for anyone interested in volunteering, the value volunteers bring to a place of business, and the benefits those volunteers experience by offering their time and expertise to such organizations.

Christa Chapman, marketing and PR specialist for the City of Farmington, said the forum was the idea of members of the city’s Community Relations Commission. This is the first time Farmington has presented such an event, she said, and the city is emphasizing volunteerism now because the need for such help is high in the community.

“There was a shift after COVID,” she said, explaining that, just as many people have continued to work from home even after the end of the pandemic, many folks who otherwise might have volunteered apparently have been reluctant to go back out and offer their services. “This is an attempt to help them re-engage. There’s still an impact, even though we’re past COVID.”

The forum will feature representatives of such organizations and businesses as New Mexico Aging & Long-Term Services, the United Way and the San Juan Regional Medical Center. After the forum, community members will be able to meet with those leaders and receive brochures and applications, and discuss volunteer opportunities.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 ormeasterling@daily-times.com.

