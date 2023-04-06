Development plan being put together for Animas, Health Care Hub districts

The survey can be accessed at surveymonkey.com/r/AnimasPlan.

FARMINGTON — Farmington residents who are interested in helping shape the future of the area south of downtown to the Animas River are asked to complete an online survey that will be used to help guide development in the district.

The deadline for completing the 27-question survey is Friday, April 14. The survey can be accessed at surveymonkey.com/r/AnimasPlan.

Officials from the city, the Farmington Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency and Sites Southwest, an Albuquerque-based community planning and urban design firm that was hired to facilitate the planning process, held a pair of public meetings in late March at Connect Space to begin generating feedback.

Warren Unsicker, the city’s director of economic development, said city officials were working for several years to develop a plan for the area, but the process remains much closer to its starting point than its conclusion. He said it likely will be the end of the year before the so-called Animas Action Plan is finished.

Development of the plan is complicated by the fact that the area in question covers two distinct areas. The first is the Animas District, which is primarily industrial in nature but which also includes a mix of other business and residential properties. The second is the Health Care Hub, a region anchored by the San Juan Regional Medical Center and featuring dozens of other small clinics and practices.

The former area is bordered by Broadway Avenue on the north, the midway point between Lorena and Schwartz avenues on the west, Piñon Street on the east and Quince Street on the south. The latter is bordered by Broadway Avenue on the north, Lorena and Schwartz avenues on the east, Piñon Street on the south and West Murray Drive on the west.

Unsicker said that while the two areas are located adjacent to each other, they serve different purposes and have distinct personalities. Organizers of the Animas Action Plan will attempt to develop a comprehensive development plan for the entire area that could include significant new development, including retail, entertainment, residential, light manufacturing and outdoor recreation purposes, he said.

The public’s input will be an important element of that plan, he said.

“We want to make sure we’re including people in the process and make sure they have the chance to give feedback,” he said.

The survey features a mix of multiple-choice and open-ended questions, probing respondents’ feelings about what kind of development and amenities they want to see in the area, how often they visit the area, how they would feel about the area undergoing a possible zoning change and what kind of transportation alternatives should be emphasized.

Unsicker said there could be opportunities for public-private partnerships in the area once a plan is developed. But he said the city’s main goal will be to develop infrastructure and streetscapes that attract private investment in much the same way as the recent renovation of downtown unfolded.

A heavy emphasis will be placed on improving the area’s “curb appeal,” he noted, especially in regard to identifying and developing corridors designed to promote increased pedestrian and bicycle traffic between the river and downtown. Much of the Animas District is home to businesses that use heavy machinery or feature large pipe yards, so any effort to improve the aesthetics of the area will require a plan for addressing their presence.

Unsicker said it was his understanding that there was never any cognizant effort to designate the Animas District as the city’s industrial sector. For decades, the district’s relevance was tied to its status as the location of the Denver and Rio Grande Western Railroad depot, and the railroad played a huge role in serving San Juan County’s then-considerable agricultural interests.

But the railroad abandoned its San Juan Extension and Farmington branch in 1969, and many of those industrial businesses arrived in the area to help fill that void.

Now, the district is home to a wide variety of concerns in addition to those industrial businesses, including nonprofit organizations, an animal sanctuary, a Coca-Cola bottling plant, an FBI office, the Farmington Indian Center, a handful of churches, a lumber company, San Juan County Public Health and the Harvest Food Hub & Kitchen operated by San Juan College.

One of the more intriguing possibilities for the Animas District and the Health Care Hub is that of increased residential development, Unsicker said, noting that housing in the area likely would have a lot of appeal for those who work at those nearby hospital and clinics. He also cited its proximity to the restaurants, banks and shops of downtown.

“Workforce housing is a critical need we have as a community,” he said. “That area already has a lot of amenities people look for when they look for a place to live. … When downtown was done, we knew residential (development) would gather around it, so that has risen to the top.”

