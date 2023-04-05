Nearly two dozen venues scheduled to take part in first Art Walk of season

FARMINGTON — The weather forecast may be iffy, but the first downtown Art Walk of the season in downtown Farmington this weekend will go on as planned, even if conditions are less than ideal, organizer Flo Trujillo says.

Trujillo, the president of the Northwest New Mexico Arts Council, the organization that stages the quarterly art walks, is hoping for the best when the event takes place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, April 7 throughout the downtown district. The event will be anchored by an outdoor market in Orchard Park that is expected to attract dozens of vendors, with Farmington singer-songwriter Corey Allison providing the musical entertainment.

But several indoor venues are participating, and Trujillo said if conditions are too cold, a limited number of vendors will be welcome to set up tables inside the Connect Space at 203 W. Main St. and at the Inspired Moments Events Center at 310 W. Main St.

Trujillo said vendors and artists are welcome to begin setting up in Orchard Park as early as 2 p.m., and no user fee will be charged. She said if that space fills up, additional space is available on the north sidewalk along Main Street between Orchard Avenue all the way east to North Court Avenue.

Trujillo issued only one disclaimer.

“If you don’t feel comfortable with the weather, don’t set up,” she said.

The National Weather Service is calling for sunny conditions with a high of 64 degrees Friday, so Trujillo was optimistic that the weather would clear just in time for the event.

“I’m hoping spring fever will hit on that day,” she said.

Other attractions will be scattered throughout the district. The Northwest New Mexico Arts Council, in conjunction with New Mexico Arts, a division of the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs, will be handing out free books and Easter treats to children to celebrate Día de los Niños, or Children’s Day, to help promote literacy, in the Breezeway Plaza on the north side of Main Street directly north of TJ’s Diner.

More live music by Algeria will be featured at the HEart Gallery at 307 W. Main Street and at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave., where an open mic night is planned. Trujillo said an Easter egg hunt and a photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny also will be offered at Inspired Moments at 5 p.m.

In all, nearly two dozen galleries, restaurants, shops or spaces will be featuring artists during the event. For a complete list, visit nwnmac.org.

