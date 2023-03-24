Nageezi man awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to second-degree murder

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON — A Nageezi man is facing the possibility of life in prison after pleading guilty to a second-degree murder charge, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the FBI.

Evan Haceesa, 29, an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation, pleaded guilty to the charge in connection with the death of a woman at his Nageezi residence last summer, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. In the plea agreement, Haceesa acknowledges he attacked the woman on Aug. 28, 2022, punching her in the face until she lost consciousness and kicking her several times.

A Navajo Police Department officer responding to a report of domestic violence at the scene found the victim unclothed and unresponsive, and lying in a wheelbarrow outside the house, the release states. She died from her injuries.

Haceesa will remain in custody until his sentencing hearing, which has not been scheduled, according to the release.

The case was investigated by the Farmington resident agency of the FBI’s Albuquerque Field Office and the Navajo Police Department.

