Dozens of Bloomfield students get shorn during Free Cuts for Kids event

BLOOMFIELD — Leaning on his broom, Regan Tafoya, the owner of Main Barber School and Beauty in Farmington, was all smiles on Monday, March 20 as he watched five of his students work on Mesa Alta Junior High School students during the Free Cuts for Kids event at the Better Bloomfield Community Center.

“It wasn’t a hard time to get people to volunteer,” he said, noting how quickly his five students — Cindy Lopez, Brittney Sanchez, Camille Kropf, Sean Gunnell and Stephanie Vital — signed up for the task.

“Giving back is something we all feel strongly about as barbers,” Tafoya said. “And I got five wonderful volunteers ready to go.”

It was one of those students, Sanchez, who came up with the idea for the event, according to organizer Selece Gathings, the community and family support program manager for the Bloomfield School District. Gathings said she and Sanchez, who are cousins, were at a Super Bowl party in February, and Sanchez happened to mention she was working to get her license from Tafoya’s school.

Sanchez suggested they put together an event offering free haircuts for disadvantaged students, and Gathings thought it was a wonderful idea. She called Tafoya, and he quickly agreed to recruit a handful of his students to perform the work.

Judging by the response, the offering was a big hit. Gathings said the parents of approximately 50 kids had signed their children up, and by the time the event began at 1 p.m., the line already extended out the door of an office at the Better Bloomfield Community Center that temporarily had been converted into a barber shop.

Tafoya strolled about, sweeping up piles of hair and offering the occasional tip to one of his students. He said the event provided them with an excellent opportunity to improve their skills, offering them the chance in one day to cuts as many heads of hair as they normally would do in a week.

Tafoya was encouraging his future barbers to be efficient, taking note of the many students with shaggy manes lined up to take advantage of the free service.

“With the amount of kids we have today, we need to keep it basic,” he said, explaining that it was a no-frills kind of day.

But Tafoya said being a barber these days is the kind of job in which creativity is valued.

“The new styles today have created an atmosphere where barbers can really show their artistic skills,” he said.

Gathings said Monday’s event was going so well she would like to make Free Cuts for Kids an annual or event every-other-month offering, if that could be arranged. She said many of the parents who signed their kids up for the event would be hard pressed to come up with the money to pay for the haircuts on their own.

“We don’t think about it, but for a lot of them, money’s tight at home,” she said. “The last thing some of these parents can think about it haircuts.”

