Native female entrepreneurs encouraged to register for Upper Fruitland workshop

FARMINGTON — The Farmington Women’s Business Center is encouraging Native women with an interest in owning and operating their own business to sign up for a free workshop later this week in Upper Fruitland that is being tailored to their needs.

“What It Means to Be an Entrepreneur” will be presented at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Upper Fruitland Chapter house.

The class is targeted at bakers, beaders, weavers, pottery makers, woodworkers, poets, welders, painters, jewelers or other creators with a skill that can supplement their household income, according to a news release. The workshop is expected to last 90 minutes.

To register online, visit https://bit.ly/3JhDgIV or wesst.org. For more information, call the center at 505-566-3715.

The workshop is being administered through the center’s Native Women Rising program, and its costs are being covered by Wells Fargo Bank. The Native Women Rising program is designed to be flexible and responsive to help individuals both on and off the Navajo Nation develop the tools and skills needed to become successful business owners, according to the news release.

