Shiprock conference to focus on fighting Fentanyl, meth

What: Conference on opioid use

When: March 10, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: Shiprock Chapter House, U.S. Highway 64

For more information: 505-436-5952

FARMINGTON — A naloxone training session and presentations by a variety of law enforcement officials are planned when a conference on methamphetamine and fentanyl conference takes place this week in Shiprock.

The conference, scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, March 10 at the Shiprock Chapter house on U.S. Highway 64 in Shiprock, has been organized by Robert Tso, pastor of the Dinē Victory Life Church. Tso said he was compelled to put the event together after witnessing the despair of several of his congregants who have lost family members or friends to an overdose.

“All of a sudden, we’re starting to have a lot more funerals than usual,” he said, noting that fentanyl abuse seems to be an issue for young people and middle-aged folks alike.

“This has really started hitting my church members,” Tso said, noting that once he started to see the effect of the fentanyl epidemic on his community, it became impossible to ignore.

Tso’s conference will feature an address by Capt. Kevin Burns of the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office on the public safety threat that fentanyl poses, while Carlos Briano, the public information officer for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s El Paso Division will discuss the lethal nature of fentanyl.

The conference also will feature presentations by Lt. Rory Atcitty of the Navajo Nation Police Department and Gloria Dee of Capacity Builders Inc., along with remarks by Chief Steve Hebbe of the Farmington Police Department and Capt. Leonard Redhorse of the Navajo Nation Police Department. Amanda Evans of the nonprofit San Juan County Partnership will be providing training to those in attendance on how to properly administer naloxone, which is used to treat overdoses in emergency situations.

Richelle Montoya, vice president of the Navajo Nation, also will be in attendance.

Tso said he has seen many people in his community fall victim to drugs and alcohol over the years, but what he is seeing these days is different.

“We’re finding out that not only are they drinking but using and making meth — and then, all of a sudden, here comes fentanyl,” he said, adding that the arrival of the latter seems to have brought with it a corresponding increase in violence in his community.

Tso said his predominately Navajo congregation is made up of resolute, stoic people, but he said many of them are deeply concerned about the toll opioids are taking on the people they love.

“It takes a lot to stir them up,” Tso said. “But it has gotten to the point where it has stirred them.”

Tso has been promoting the event on social media, in radio spots and through dozens of fliers he has posted around Shiprock. He said he hopes it draws not just people who want to learn what they can do to combat the problem, but also those who are suffering from addiction.

“We’re hoping to have providers there who can direct them to in-house treatment programs,” Tso said.

Admission to the conference is free and open to the public. Call 505-436-5952 for details.

